UPSC NDA Exam: Central Railways To Run Special Trains For Candidates

Central Railways to run special train for NDA exam.

The Ministry of Railways has decided to run special trains for candidates of Maharashtra who are appearing for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) exam on September 6. These exams will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

In Bihar, 20 pairs of special trains will run till September 15 for those candidates who are appearing for the NDA exam.

On this decision, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has said, "enhancing convenience of candidates appearing for National Defence Academy & Naval Academy exams, Railways to run special trains on 4th, 5th & 6th September. Under the leadership of PM NarendraModi Ji, Railways is leaving no stone unturned in assisting students.

Under the leadership of PM @NarendraModi Ji, Railways is leaving no stone unturned in assisting students.

This year the exam for admission to NDA and NA will be held only once. Usually the exam is held twice a year, in April and in September. However, this year due to COVID-19 pandemic the April edition of the exam could not be held. The UPSC later decided that it will conduct both the exams together on September 6.

