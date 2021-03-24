34 From Jamia's Residential Coaching Academy Clear UPSC Mains 2020 Exam

UPSC has declared civil services main exam result.

34 students from Jamia Millia Islamia's Residential Coaching Academy (RCA)have qualified for Civil Services (interview) Examination 2020 as per the result of Civil Services (Main) 2020, declared by UPSC on March 23, the University has said.

Last year 30 students of the academy were selected in the civil services exam.

In 2020-2021 a total of 35 students from RCA have been selected in different state public services like Jammu and Kashmir,Bihar, UP, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and in other organizations like IB, CAPF, RBI and others.

Jamia Millia Islamia's Residential Coaching Academy provides free coaching to Civil Services exam aspirants. This facility is exclusively open for candidates belonging to minority, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe category. Women candidates are also eligible to avail this opportunity in which the Jamia offers free coaching along with hostel facility.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three phases -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select candidates for the country's premier Civil Services.

The UPSC has declared the mains result on March 23. Candidates who have been shortlisted for the interview will be notified about the schedule later.

Click here for more Jobs News