UPSC Indian Economic Service, Statistical Service Exam Notice On April 7

UPSC will conduct the Indian Economic Service, Statistical Service exam from July 16.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the details of the Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service exam details on April 7. The exams will begin on July 16.

The application forms will be available on the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in. Candidates can fill and submit the forms on or before April 27. After the registration is over, the Commission will give candidates a chance to withdraw their application forms in case they do not wish to appear for the exam.

Selection to Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service is done through written exam carrying 1000 marks and interview carrying 200 marks.

The written exam would have questions from general English, general studies, general economics and Indian economics.

The papers on General English and General Studies which is common to both Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service is of subjective type.

In the 2020 exam, the UPSC had notified 47 vacancies in Indian Statistical Service and 15 vacancies in Indian Economic Service. The written exam is over. The interview is scheduled to begin on April 19. A total of 31 candidates will appear for the interview for Indian Economic Service and a total of 131 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview for Indian Statistical Service.

The notification of UPSC Engineering Services exam will also be released on April 7. The exam will be held on July 18.

