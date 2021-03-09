Interview For Indian Economic, Statistical Service Exams Begins On April 19

UPSC to begin IES, ISS interviews on April 19.

The interview for the Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service exams will begin on April 19, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). A total of 31 candidates will appear for the interview for Indian Economic Service and a total of 131 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview for Indian Statistical Service.

Interview List For Indian Economic Service

Interview List For Indian Statistical Service

Candidates will be asked to produce all the relevant certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, physical disability (where applicable) in original during the interview.

"They are, therefore, advised to keep their certificates ready and check before hand the requirement of certificates in accordance with the important instructions available on the website of the Commission before appearing in the Personality Test boards," the UPSC has said.

As per the mark disclosure scheme of the UPSC to increase access of job opportunities, the marks secured by the candidates will be disclosed in public portals. "The disclosure will be made in respect of only those candidates who will appear in the Interview/Personality Test for the Indian Economic Service Examination and are not finally recommended for appointment. The information shared through this disclosure scheme about the non-recommended candidates may be used by other public and private recruitment agencies to appoint suitable candidates from the information made available in the public portal," the UPSC has said.

