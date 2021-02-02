Indian Forest Service Main Exam From February 28, Admit Cards Soon

UPSC to conduct IFoS main exam from February 28 to March 7

The Indian Forest Service (IFoS) main exam will be held from February 28 to March 7, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has said. Candidates who have qualified the preliminary exam held on October 4 are eligible for this exam. "On the basis of screening test held through Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 on 4th Oct., 2020, the candidates with the following Roll Numbers have qualified for admission to the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2020," the UPSC has said.

Candidates will be issued admit cards to appear for the exam.

"The e-Admit card along with the time table of this examination will be uploaded on the Commission's website for the eligible candidates 3-4 weeks before the commencement of the Examination," the UPSC has said.

The admit cards will be available on the official website of the UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

The exam will be held in two sessions each day. The forenoon session will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

There will be no exam on March 1.

The Indian Forest Service exam 2021 details is likely to be released on February 10.