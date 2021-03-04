UPSC Indian Forest Service Exam 2021 Details Out, 110 Vacancies

UPSC IFoS prelims will be held on June 27.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the details of the Indian Forest Service exam. Selection to Indian Forest Service is held through a preliminary exam, a main exam and personal interview. The preliminary exam will be held on June 27. The main examination is likely to be held in November, 2021. The exam will be held at Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Nagpur, Port Blair and Shimla.

"The number of vacancies is liable to alteration. Reservation will be made for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Economically Weaker Section and Person with Benchmark Disability Categories in respect of vacancies as may be fixed by the Government," the UPSC has said.

Candidates with Bachelor's degree with at least one of the subjects namely Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics and Zoology or a Bachelor's degree in Agriculture, Forestry or in Engineering ar eligible to appear for this exam.

The age of the candidates should be between 21-32 years.

After the registration process is complete, the UPSC will allow candidates to withdraw their applications if they wish not to appear in the exam. This facility will be available from March 31 to April 6.

