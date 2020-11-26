UPSC Declares Combined Geo-Scientist Exam Result

UPSC Combined Geo Scientist exam result is available on upsc.gov.in.

The result of the Combined Geo-Scientist main exam has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its website. Candidates who have qualified this exam will appear for the interview. For the interview, candidates have to fill and submit a detailed application form (DAF) which will be available from December 14 to December 24.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Exam Result

"Schedule of Interviews of candidates, who have qualified for the Personality Test will be published in due course of time on the Commission's Website. The exact date of interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates. The candidates are advised to check their e-mail also for further information," the UPSC has notified.

The mark sheet of the candidates who have not qualified in the exam will be released by the UPSC within 15 days. "The mark-sheets of candidates who have not qualified, will be put on the Commission's Website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result (after conducting Personality Test) and will remain available on the Website for a period of 60 days," the UPSC has also mentioned in the result notification.

Candidates can also request for the hardcopy of their mark sheet within 30 days.

