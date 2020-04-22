UPSC Postpones CAPF (ACs) Exam Notification

UPSC CAPF recruitment exam was scheduled for August 9.

The notification for Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2020 which was scheduled to be released today has been postponed. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified that the exam details will be released later. The exam was scheduled for August 9.

The UPSC conducts exam for recruitment of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF): Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force(CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Graduates are eligible for the exam. Candidates must meet the prescribed Physical and Medical Standards for admission to Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants), Examination as prescribed by the UPSC.

Candidates who are declared qualified in the written examination will have to appear for physical standards/ physical efficiency tests and medical standards tests.

Only those candidates who are declared qualified in the medical standards tests, will be called for interview/personality test to be conducted by the UPSC. Candidates who are declared medically unfit but allowed to appear before the "Review Medical Board" on their appeal by the Appellate Authority will be called for interview/personality tests provisionally.

The merit list will be drawn on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the written examination and interview/personality test.

