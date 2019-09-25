Engineering Services Exam In January, Details Released By UPSC

UPSC ESE 2020: Apply online before October 15

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the details of the Engineering Services Exam 2020. Candidates can apply till October 15. This year a total of 495 vacancies have been announced in various group A and group B services in civil, mechanical, electrical and electronics & telecommunications discipline.

Apply Online

UPSC ESE 2020: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can withdraw their application later if they do not wish to appear for the exam. The Commission has provided the withdrawal facility from October 22 to October 28 (till 6.00 PM) to those candidates who do not want to appear at this examination. Candidates are advised to provide the details of registered application with registration-ID which was completed and submitted finally. There is no provision for withdrawing of incomplete applications.

Candidates will be selected to the Engineering Services on the basis of preliminary exam, main exam and personality test. The preliminary exam will be held on January 5.

The preliminary exam will consist of two objective type (multiple choices) questions papers and carrying a maximum of 500 marks. Only those who qualify the preliminary exam will be eligible to take the main exam.

The main exam will consist two conventional type papers in Engineering Discipline specific with duration of three hours and maximum marks of 600.

The personality test will carry a total of 200 marks. Candidates who qualify the prelims and the main exam will be eligible for the personality test. The number of candidates to be summoned for Personality Test will be about twice the number of vacancies to be filled.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.