UPSC Announces Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (DCIO) Recruitment

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (DCIO) recruitment. A total of 27 vacancies are available under Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs. A DCIO would be required to supervise operation and maintenance of communication network/ equipment, facilitate maintenance & operation of Cyber Security/forensics equipment, among other duties. The post carries all India transfer liability.

Apply Online

Job Notification

Interested candidates can apply latest by January 16.

Who Can Apply

Candidates with the following educational qualification are eligible to apply for the post of DCIO in Ministry of Home Affairs.

Bachelor's Degree in Engineering (B.E. or B. Tech.)

B.Sc. (Engg.) awarded by a recognized University in the fields of Electronics or Electronics and Communication or Electronics and Telecommunication or Computer Science or Computer Engineering or Computer Technology or Computer Science and Engineering or Information Technology or Software Engineering

Associate Membership of Institute of Engineers (AMIE) in Electronics and Communications Engineering

Graduate Ship awarded by Associate Membership of Institute of Electronics and Telecommunications Engineers (AMIETE) in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering

Master of Science in Physics with Electronics or Telecommunication

Master of Computer Applications (MCA) after three years Bachelor of Science in Physics

Master of Science (Information Technology)

Master of Science (Computer Science)

Master of Science(Software)

The age limit for the applicants is 35 years. "The age limit shown against all items is the normal age limit and the age is relaxable for SC/ST candidates upto 5 years and upto 3 years for OBC candidates in respect of vacancies reserved for them," reads the job notice.

