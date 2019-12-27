UPSC To Facilitate Recruitment In Indian Railways Management Service

On December 24, the Union Cabinet approved restructuring the Indian Railways.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) would facilitate recruitment for the unified railway group 'A' service, Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS), from the next recruitment cycle. "Creation of the new service will be done in consultation with DoPT and UPSC to facilitate recruitment in the next recruitment year. It will enable Railways to recruit engineers/non-engineers as per need, and offer equality of opportunity to both categories in career progression," the Ministry of Railways said.

The newly inducted engineers and non-engineers would be prepared to take up general management responsibilities at senior levels.

On Thursday, Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav told news agency PTI, "Just like aspirants to the Union Public Service Commission, candidates aspiring to get into railways will have to appear for their prelims after which they will indicate their preference for IRMS under five specialities -- four of them engineering specialities for ''technical'' operations comprising of civil, mechanical, telecom and electrical, and one ''non-technical'' speciality which will recruit officers for accounts, personnel and traffic."

"We are going to send an indent specifying our recruitment for the five specialisations -- four for engineers, including that of stores (department) and another for non-engineering in which anyone can come from humanities side who will be utilised for manning the accounts, traffic and personnel service. All of them will be promoted at the same time," added Mr Yadav.

Currently UPSC conducts recruitment to Indian Railway Traffic Service, Indian Railway Accounts Service, Indian Railway Personnel Service through Civil Services exam and Indian Railway Service of Engineers, Indian Railway Stores Service (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Telecommunication/Electronics Engineering Posts), Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers, Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers, Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers through Combined Engineering Services exam.

On December 24, the Union Cabinet approved a major overhauling of the organisational structure of Indian Railways. In 2015, Bibek Debroy Committee had said that centralised structure and departmentalisation was adversely affecting the Railways' work culture and narrowing its approach to department-specific goals.

This will end "departmentalism" said Railway Minister Piyush Goyal after the Cabinet approved the organisational restructuring.

