UPSC Combined Medical Services Exam 2020 Notice Released, Application Begins

UPSC has notified Combined Medical Services Examination 2020

UPSC has notified the Combined Medical Services Examination 2020. The Commission has notified approximately 559 vacancies however the number of vacancies to be filled through this exam is being finalised. The application process will conclude on August 18 at 6 pm. Candidates who apply for the exam will be allowed the opportunity to withdraw their application from August 25 to August 31, 2020.

UPSC was due to release the recruitment notice on July 22 which was later postponed to July 29. As per the UPSC calendar, the Combined Medical Services Exam 2020 will be held on October 22.

Combined Medical Services exam is held for selection to Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Services, Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Services, General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council and General Duty Medical Gr.-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

A candidate must have passed the written and practical parts of the final MBBS examination. The upper age limit is 32 years which is relaxable for candidates in reserved categories. Age will be calculated as on August 1, 2020.

Eligible candidates can apply for the UPSC CMSE 2020 on the official application portal, 'upsconline.nic.in'. The application fee is Rs. 200 which can be paid in any SBI branch by cash or by using net banking facility of SBI or can be paid online by using a credit or debit card. Female, SC, ST, and PwBD candidates are exempted from paying application fee.

The selection procedure will comprise of a computer based examination which will carry 500 marks, and a personality test which will carry 100 marks. The computer-based exam will be held for two objective papers carrying 250 marks each. The syllabus for computer based test will be of MBBS standard.

Click here for more Jobs News