UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2018 Admit Card Released @ Upsconline.nic.in

UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2018 Admit Card Released

UPSC has released the e-admit cards for the Civil Services Main Examination 2018. The e-admit cards are available for downloading on the commission's official website. The admit cards will be available for download till October 7, 2018. The result for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2018 was released on July 15. The Main examination is the second step in the recruitment process.

Candidates are advised to visit upsconline.nic.in to download their respective admit cards as the main UPSC website (www.upsc.gov.in) is under maintenance as of now.

UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2018 Admit Card: How to download?

Step one: Go to UPSC website mentioned above.

Step two: Click on the e-admit card download link.

Step three: Another window will open where you need to click on the download link again after which a new window with instructions about the admit card will open. Read the instructions carefully and click on 'Yes'.

Step four: In the next window select the requisite option, then enter your details and download your admit card.

Candidates are advised to access the website on the latest versions of Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox Browsers and make sure that Javascript is enabled on your browser.

If the candidate is blocked by the server in case of repetitive downloading please contact UPSC ADMINISTRATOR immediately through e-mail: - web-upsc@nic.in to unblock the downloading.

