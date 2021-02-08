UPSC is expected to release the notification of Civil Services exam on February 10.

The notification of the Civil Services exam 2021 is expected to be available on February 10. The notification will be released on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), upsc.gov.in. The exam is held for selection to Indian Administrative Services, Indian Forest Service and other civil services through a preliminary exam, a main written exam and an interview. As per the exam calendar released by the UPSC, the Civil Services preliminary exam will be held on June 27.

UPSC Civil Services Exam: Important Points For Candidates

Candidate should have details of one photo ID card like aadhaar card, voter card, PAN card, passport, driving licence, any other photo ID card issued by the state/central government. Candidates have to submit the details of the photo ID card and upload a scanned copy while filling the online application form.

After the application forms are submitted, the UPSC will allow candidates to withdraw their application if they wish not to appear for the exam.

The use of any mobile phone is banned during the exam, even if it is in switched off mode. Other equipment like pager or pen drive, smart watches etc. or camera or blue tooth devices are also banned for usage in the exam.

The number of vacancies in various posts will be notified by the UPSC in the exam notification.

Candidates who do not get selected in the final merit list but have appeared for the interview will be given an option to give their willingness to UPSC for disclosing their marks. The information shared through this disclosure scheme about the non-recommended candidates may be used by other public and private recruitment agencies to appoint suitable candidates from the information made available in the public portal, the UPSC has said.

The Civil Services preliminary exam is the first test. Candidates who qualify this test are shortlisted for the main exam. Close to 5 lakh candidates appear for this test.

Candidates who get shortlisted for the main exam will apply again through a detailed application form and submit scanned document and certificate of date of birth, educational qualification, etc. with exam fee.

Candidates who qualify the main exam will have to indicate order of preferences for those services interested to be allocated to. There will be a second detailed application form for this.

