UPSC To Begin Civil Services Exam 2020 Application Withdrawal Today

UPSC will begin application withdrawal process for Civil Services Exam 2020 today

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will begin the process of withdrawal of applications for Civil Services exam today. The process will conclude oat 6 pm on March 18, 2020. The withdrawal facility is for those candidates who have applied for the exam but do not want to appear for the exam.

This was first introduced in the Combined Engineering Services exam in 2019. With this, candidates who apply but later decide not to take the exam can withdraw their application forms.

Candidates can apply for Civil Services application withdrawal online but the fees they paid at the time of registration will not be refunded to the candidates who withdraw their application.

Before making the request for withdrawal, candidate must ensure that they have access to the registered mobile number and email-id which were provided by them at the time of submission of application. Separate OTPs will be sent by the Commission on the registered mobile number and email-id. Request for withdrawal will be accepted only after it is confirmed

"UPSC has no provision to refund any fee amount paid by candidates, so in case of successful withdrawal of application the fees will not be refunded," the notification said.

"We are looking into better quality of venues for the examinations and see if we can introduce a system whereby non-serious and under-prepared candidates could be encouraged to withdraw their applications well in time to reduce the logistics required for conducting examinations," the Chairman had said.

Citing Civil Services exam the Chairman had said that roughly 50% of the 10 lakh plus candidates who fill in the application forms for the preliminary exam actually take the exam.

"The Commission has to book venues, print papers, hire invigilators and ship the documents for all the 10 lakh applicants- which turns out to be a 50% waste of energy and resources," he had said.

