UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 Reserve List: Marks Of Candidates Released

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019: Marks of candidates in reserved list declared.

The marks of all the candidates have been released who were in the reserved list of Civil Services exam 2019 and were recommended for appointment by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

UPSC Marks

A total of 89 additional candidates were recommended by the UPSC for recruitment through Civil Services Exam 2019. The UPSC had released the list on January 4.

The result of the 2019 civil services examination was declared on August 4, 2020, recommending 829 candidates in order of merit for appointment to IAS, IFS, IPS and other Group ''A'' and Group ''B'' central services against 927 vacancies.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the commission in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

Pradeep Singh from Sonipat, Haryana had topped the exam. Pratibha Verma was the topper among women candidates.

Candidates were selected based on the result of the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2019 held in September, 2019 and the interviews or Personality Test held in February-August, 2020.

