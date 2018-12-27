Demand For 'Compensatory Attempts' For UPSC's 'CSAT Victims'

The candidates who are demanding the compensatory chances protested near parliament yesterday.

In a joint press conference held here today, Members of Parliament cutting across the political spectrum demanded unequivocally to do justice to CSAT affected students of UPSC Civil Services examinations through minimum two compensatory attempts.

Sitaram Yechuri (CPM), D. Raja (CPI), B K Hari Prasad (Congress), Manoj Jha (RJD) and Tiruchi Siva (AIDMK) attended the briefing for the candidates who were affected by 'the abrupt and unfair changes' done by the Union Public Service Commission or UPSC in Civil services examinations held for the selection of cadre in central civil services in 2011-15 period.

According to them, during the period 2011-15 many drastic and unfair changes were introduced in the Civil Services exam which pushed many aspiring candidates from rural background to peril as they could not cope up with frequent changes and new examination pattern.

They also said, because of the introduction of Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) in 2011, which continued till 2014, they have lost four precious attempts.



"The introduction of CSAT in 2011 was favorable to a section of aspirants who came from affluent backgrounds while regional-rural background aspirants were at disadvantage," a statement from the protesting candidates said.

"This is clearly visible in drastic reduction in the percentage of selected candidates from regional medium aspirants. For example, Hindi medium students qualified for main exam in 2009 was 42.2% (60th UPSC annual report) of total qualifying candidates while their percentage decreased to 15% (62nd report) in 2011 (after introduction of CSAT)," it said.

According to the candidates, Nigvekar Committee report on Civil Service exam reforms was also of the same opinion.

