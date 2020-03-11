UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited Announces Over 300 Vacancies For Various Posts

UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has announced over 300 vacancies

UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has announced recruitment on various vacancies and is accepting application online. The last date to apply for the recruitment is April 6, 2020. There are total 353 vacancies. The posts for which UPRVUNL has announced recruitment include Assistant Engineer, Account Officer, Assistant Review Officer, Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, and Technician Grade II.

The academic eligibility requirement is different for different posts and applicants should refer to the recruitment advertisement. However, for all the posts the candidate must have working knowledge of Hindi language in Devanagari script.

The lower age limit for Assistant Engineer, Account Officer, and Assistant Review Officer is 21 years and for Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, and Technician post is 18 years. The upper age limit for all advertised posts is 40 years. Relaxation in upper age limit will be permissible as per government regulations.

Eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment through UPRVUNL website. SC and ST candidates who are residents of Uttar Pradesh will have to pay Rs. 700 as application fee. The application fee for all other candidates is Rs. 1000.

The selection of candidates for recruitment will be done through a Computer-Based Test (CBT). In case of the Assistant Review Officer post, candidates would be shortlisted for a computer typing test. For Assistant Engineer and Account Officer post, candidates would be shortlisted for Document Verification and Interview based on their performance in the CBT. For all other candidates would be called for Document Verification process only after CBT.

