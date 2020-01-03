Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) Announces Over 500 Vacancies

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has announced over 500 vacancies

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will recruit eligible candidates on 542 vacancies. The vacancies are available with different department and range from jobs for 10th pass to that for graduates. The application process for this recruitment will be carried out online.

The online application process will begin on January 7 and conclude on February 6, 2020. Candidates applying for this recruitment should check their eligibility for the desired post from the official recruitment advertisement.

The application fee for this recruitment is Rs. 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, P.W.D. & Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying Application fee.

For the purpose of selection, DSSSB will hold one-tier and two-tier examinations followed by a skill test wherever applicable. Applicants can check the post codes for which one-tier and two-tier exams would be conducted. In case of two-tier exams, the tier I exam will be used for short listing only and candidates will be selected on the basis of marks scored in tier II.

The Board may dispense with the Tier-I exam and directly conduct the Tier-II examination in case the number of eligible candidates/applicants for the post codes whose examination schemes are Two Tier is lesser in number.

The examination will be objective in nature. Each question will carry one mark and 0.25 marks will be deducted in case of a wrong answer.

The minimum qualifying marks for General category candidates is 40 per cent. For OBC candidates belonging to Delhi, the minimum qualifying marks is 35 per cent and for SC, ST, PH candidates, it is 30 per cent.

