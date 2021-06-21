Uttar Pradesh Government Aashram Paddhati Inter College Lecturer Exam Details Out

UPPSC recruitment 2021 for lecturers in Government Aashram Paddhati Inter College

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has notified details of the Government Aashram Paddhati Inter College lecturer exam. The registration process has begun on the website of the Commission and candidates can fill and submit the application forms on or before July 19.

Details on how to apply, application fee, other details

The selection of lecturers will be through a preliminary exam, a main written exam. "The selection will be made on the basis of total marks obtained by the candidates in written examination. The date and centre of examination decided by the Commission will be intimated to the candidates by means of their e-Admission certificate," the Commission has said. Candidates have to appear in the main examination against the same roll number allotted for the preliminary examination.

A total of 124 vacancies of lecturer positions in physics, chemistry, biology, and math subject will be filled.

Regarding the educational qualification of the applicants, the Commission has said," The candidates must possess Post graduate degree in respective subject from any recognized university or equivalent qualification upto the last date for receipt of online application."

"Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have crossed the age of 40 years on July 1, 2021 i.e. they must have not been born earlier than 2nd July, 1981 and not later than July 1, 2000," it has said about the age limit of the applicants. Relaxations in the age limit will be given as per government rules, the Commission has said.

