UP Police Clerk Exam Admit Card Available On Official Website; Know How To Download

UP Police Clerk Exam Admit Card is now available on official website for download

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the admit card for the computer-based test which will be conducted for the recruitment of clerks and computer operators in Uttar Pradesh Police. The recruitment exam will be conducted on December 21, and December 22. The recruitment for Clerks was advertised in 2016 and for Computer Operator was advertised in 2017.

UP Police Clerk Recruitment Exam Admit Card: How to download?

Step one: Go to official website for UPPRPB: www.uppbpb.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the admit card link provided on the home page.

Step three: A login window will open. Enter your registration number, date of birth and security code.

Step four: Login and download your admit card.

Download Admit Card

The computer-based test for Computer Operator post will be conducted on December 21 and for Clerk post will be conducted on December 22, 2018.

There will be three sections in the question paper. The three sections would cover General Knowledge, General Science, and General Mathematics.

UPPRPB has also released information about the Equi-Percentile Equating Method which will be used to normalize the scores of candidates who will appear for the Computer Operator Grade A recruitment exam. The board will normalize the scores since the CBT for Computer Operator post will be conducted in multiple shifts.

