Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board To Fill 1,329 Posts; Registration Begins

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRPB) has notified to fill a total of 1,329 vacancies in Sub-Inspector (confidential), Sub-Inspector (confidential-vigilance), Assistant Sub-Inspector ministerial, Assistant Sub-Inspector accounts and ASIM vigilance. The application forms are available on the official website of the Board. The last date for submission of the forms is July 15.

On March 23, the board had announced to fill 1,329 vacancies in Sub-Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk) and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts) posts. The Board had then notified that the registration process for this recruitment drive will begin on May 1.

"The registration deadline was June 30. It has been extended by 15 days in view of the Covid situation," the Board has said.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of online written exam, skill test, and physical standard test.

The board has also extended the registration deadline of an ongoing recruitment drive. Through this recruitment drive a total of 9534 vacancies in Sub-Inspector, Platoon Commander, PAC and Fire Officer posts will be filled. The registration deadline is June 15. The minimum educational qualification required for this post is graduation. For Fire Officer post science graduates are only eligible. Candidates should be between 21-28 years of age as on July 1, 2021. Relaxation in age limit will be given to candidates belonging to various reserved categories as per government rules.

