Upper Age Limit Of Appointment Of Teachers Raised In Meghalaya

The Meghalaya cabinet Friday approved a proposal to increase the upper age limit for appointment of teachers in schools and colleges from 27 to 32, state education minister said. Candidates of ST category five years relaxation,Education Minister L Rymbui told reporters.

"We need to have quality teachers. The more qualified teachers we have the more quality education will be provided to our children," he said.

The cabinet also approved a proposal to hike the merit scholarship for lower primary school and upper primary school students from Rs 100 per month to Rs 600 and Rs 40 per month to Rs 600 respectively.

Rymbui also said that the cabinet had also approved filling up of 16 lecturer posts in two colleges in the Garo Hills - 13 posts in Tura government college and 3 in Williamnagar government college.

Home Minister James K Sangma said that the cabinet approved recommendations of the high powered expert committee on implementation of 5th Meghalaya pay commission.

Click here for more Jobs News