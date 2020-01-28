UPPCL JE Trainee Exam Result Released. Check Here

The UPPCL result has been released on the official website of the Corporation at upenergy.in.

UPPCL result: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited or UPPCL, has released the UPPCL result for the Junior Engineer (Trainee) Electrical recruitment examination. The UPPCL result has been released for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) held on November 25 and 27 last year. The result has been released on the official website of the Corporation at upenergy.in. The recruitment was was announced for filling up 296 posts. According to the notification released by the Corporation along with the UPPCL results, the Document Verification will be held in February.

Here is the list of shortlisted candidates for the document verification for the post of "Junior Engineer (Trainee)- Electrical:

The test was of 3-hour duration with total of 200 marks and comprised of total 200 questions, out of which 150 questions were from the Diploma level engineering branch syllabus for the post applied, 20 questions of General Knowledge, 20 questions of Reasoning and 10 questions of General Hindi.

Candidates who obtained less than 30% marks are rejected for further process of selection.

The merit list is prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the CBT Maximum number of candidates to be shortlisted for document verification will be equal to two times the number of category-Wise vacancies on the basis of CBT exam merit.

Candidates having equal marks as that of last shortlisted candidate will also be called for document verification.

