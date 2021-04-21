UP Metro Rail Corporation Recruitment Exam Answer Key Out

UPMRC job exam answer key has been released.

The answer keys have been released for the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) recruitment exam. Candidates have been allowed to raise objections against the answer key online at the official website of the UPMRC.

UPMRC Answer Key

The exam was held on April 17 at Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Jhansi, Bareilly, Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Greater Noida , Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Moradabad and Muzaffarnagar.

"Candidates are advised to submit Objections in the Question Paper and/or Answer Keys through this link only. Objections through any other mode/means/channel shall not be entertained by Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited," the UPMRC has informed candidates.

Candidates can raise objections till April 25.

The exam is being held for selection to Station Controller cum Train Operator, Maintainer and Assistant Manager posts.

Candidates who qualify in the written test for Station Controller cum Train Operator and rank high on the merit list within the zone of consideration in as decided by UPMRC shall be called, for Psycho Aptitude test/Document verification/LTI Verification/Medical Examination, at Lucknow, the UPMRC has said.

