Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board Releases Admit Card For Various Recruitment Exams

UPPRPB Admit Card: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the admit card for typing test for recruitment on Computer Operator Grade A vacancies advertised in 2017. The admit cards are available on the official website for download. The Computer Operator recruitment is for backlog vacancies under special selection.

UPPRPB has also released admit cards for Document Verification process and Physical Standard Test (PST) for the recruitment of Police Clerks (both male and female) advertised in 2016.

Candidates who have been selected to appear in these tests can download their admit card from the official UPPRPB website.

UPPRPB Admit Card 2019: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official UPPRPB website: http://uppbpb.gov.in/

Step two: Click on the admit card download link.

Step three: Enter registration number, date of birth, and security text.

Step four: Submit and download your admit card.

UP Police Computer Operator Typing Test Admit Card: Direct Link

UP Police Clerk Document Verification, PST Admit Card: Direct Link

After downloading the admit card, check the details mentioned carefully and in case of any discrepancy, contact the board.

