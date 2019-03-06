UP NHM Result For ANM, Staff Nurse Exam Released; Direct Link Here

UP NHM result 2019: ANM, Staff Nurse results released @ upnrhm.gov.in, upnhm.samshrm.com

UP NHM result for the recruitment exam for more than 10,000 contractual vacancies under National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh has been released on the official website of the exam. UP NHM result of ANM and Staff Nurse written examinations can be downloaded from the website, upnrhm.gov.in and upnhm.samshrm.com. The recruitment exam for the UP NHM result has been released was held on January 27, 2019. Various recruitment exams for ANM and Staff Nurse in Maternal Health and Urban Health departments and Staff Nurse in Child Health, Non Communicable Disease, Urban Health and District Hospital Strengthening departments were held then.

UP NHM result 2019: Direct link

Click on this direct link to access your UP NHM result:

UP NHM result 2019 direct link

UP NHM result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check your results:

Step one: Click on the link given above

Step two: On next page enter your registration credentials

Step three: Submit the details and check your UP NHM results from next page

National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh advertised more than 10,000 contractual vacancies in various posts like ANM, Staff Nurse, Physiotherapist and Lab Technician.

The recruitment will be for a period of one-year, renewable subject to satisfactory performance.

The online application process for the vacancies was held till January 7, 2019.

Candidates who fulfilled the eligibility criteria were screened and then called for a written examination.

