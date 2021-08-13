Union Bank Of India Begins Specialist Officers Recruitment Process For 347 Vacancies

Union Bank of India recruitment registration link will be available till September 3, 2021.

The Union Bank of India, a leading listed Public Sector Bank, has invited online applications for the recruitment of Specialist Officers and the registration process has begun on the official website. The Union Bank of India will recruit 347 Specialist Officers through this hiring notification in which the posts include Senior Manager (Risk), Manager (Risk ), Manager (Civil Engineer), Manager (Architect), Manager (Electrical Engineer), Manager (Printing Technologist), Manager (Forex), Manager (Chartered Accountant), Assistant Manager (Technical Officer) and Assistant Manager (Forex).

The registration process will continue till September 3.

The Union Bank of India recruitment registration link is available at unionbankofindia.co.in/english/recruitment.aspx.

Union Bank of India recruitment: Important dates

Here's the calendar for the Specialist Officers recruitment by Union Bank of India:

Commencement of on-line registration of application: August 12, 2021

Closure of registration of application: September 3, 2021

Closure for editing application details: September 3, 2021

Last date for printing your application: September 18, 2021

Online Fee Payment: August 12, 2021 to September 3, 2021

Union Bank of India Recruitment Notification

Age, educational qualification, post qualification, work experience and number of vacancies is different in each post notified by the bank in this recruitment.

Applicants may refer the official notification for these details:

Union Bank of India Specialist Officers Recruitment Notification

According to the Union Bank of India notification, the selected candidates will be on probation for a period of 2 years of active service from the date of their joining the bank.

"The selection process may comprise of Online Examination / Group Discussion (if conducted) and / or Personal Interview depending on the numbers of applicants/eligible candidates. The Bank reserves the absolute right to decide as to whether to use all or any of these modes for selection for the notified posts," the recruitment notification said.

"If online examination is not conducted and the final selection will be made through Group Discussion & Personal Interview, merit list will be prepared on the basis of the aggregate marks obtained in Group Discussion and Personal Interview in descending order for the respective categories i.e. SC/ST/OBC/EWS/GEN. The final selection will be made on the basis of this merit list up to the number of vacancies," the notification added.



