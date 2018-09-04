UKPSC Recruitment 2018: Apply For 917 Lecturer Vacancies @ Ukpsconline.in

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has notified recruitment for 917 lecturer vacancies. The advertisement for the recruitment process was released today. The last date to apply for the vacancies is September 25, 2018. Teh selection of the candidates for the vacancies will be through a screening test and interview. Candidates are advised to go through the official advertisement for subject-wise vacancies available.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed Post-Graduation Degree in relevant discipline.

Candidate must hold an LT Diploma or B.Ed. degree from a recognised university/college.

The lower age limit required to apply for the post is 21 years and upper age limit is 42 years.

Application Process

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply online from September 4 to September 25 on the Commissions's official website: www.ukpsconline.in.

General candidates have to pay Rs. 100 and OBC/ SC/ ST/ PWD candidates have to pay Rs. 60 as application fee through online mode using Netbanking/ Credit or Debit Card.

In case a candidates applies in two subjects, they will have to remit the application fee separately for both the subjects.

