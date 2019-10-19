UKPSC ACF Prelim Admit Card Released; Exam In November

UKPSC has released ACF prelim exam Admit card on the official website

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) preliminary exam. The admit card can be downloaded from the Commission's official website. The preliminary examination will be conducted on November 3, 2019 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm.

The preliminary exam was earlier scheduled on October 6 but the exam was postponed in view of the Panchayat Election program announced on October 5.

The admit cards for the ACF prelim exam will be available for download from today. Candidates can download their admit cards using either their email and password, or application number and date of birth or name, father's name and date of birth.

The preliminary examination will be objective in nature. It will be of two hours' duration. The prelim exam will have questions from General Studies and General Reasoning. The prelim exam will be of maximum 150 marks.

Candidates who qualify in the prelim exam will be called for main examination. The main examination will have 5 papers and will be of total 700 marks. The interview will be of 75 marks. Candidates will be selected for recruitment as ACF on the basis of marks scored in the main examination and interview.

