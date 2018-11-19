UIDAI Is Hiring. Apply Now For Deputy Manager (Legal & Policy) Posts

The selected candidates will be employed by NISG for the Aadhaar Project.

The UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India is looking to recruit LLB graduates with a minimum 5 years' experience in handling legal matters for Deputy Manager (Legal & Policy) posts. The UIDAI, the issuer of 12-digit Unique Identity Number (UID) or Aadhaar card, has invited applications for a 2 years contractual role (further extendable) and the selected candidates will be employed by NISG (National Institute for Smart Government) for the Aadhaar Project.

Qualifications and experience needed

- LLB

- Minimum 5 years experience in handling legal matters in PSU/Companies/Corporate Houses/Law Firms/Law Research Institutions.

- Experience in Drafting rules/regulation/responses to legal notices/vetting contracts is desirable

According to the UIDAI, the job description includes establishment of best practices within legal framework of the organization so as to secure and safeguard the interests of UIDAI and also to render advice for planning the strategies and procedures to be followed in various projects/cases among many other responsibilities.

How to apply

Follow any of these links and apply from there:

