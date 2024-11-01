UIDAI Hiring For Various Officer-Level Positions, Salary Up To Rs 1.77 Lakh

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is currently accepting applications for officer-level positions. Candidates who meet the requirements can submit their applications via the official UIDAI website. The deadline for application submission is December 24. The recruitment drive aims to fill vacancies of deputy director and senior accounts officer.

Eligibility Criteria

Deputy Director

Essential:

Candidates must be officers from the Central government who are in equivalent posts regularly within their parent cadre/department or have three years of regular service at Pay Matrix Level 10 according to the 7th Central Pay Commission (Rs 56,100 - Rs 1,77,500), or five years of regular service at Pay Matrix Level 9 (Rs 53,100 - Rs 1,67,800), or six years of regular service at Pay Matrix Level 8 (Rs 47,600 - Rs 1,51,100).

Alternatively, candidates may be officers from state or Union Territory governments, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), or autonomous organisations, holding regular posts in equivalent grades with the required experience.

Candidates must be under 56 years of age as of the application closing date.

Desirable:

Experience in areas such as administration, legal, establishment, human resources, finance, accounts, budgeting, vigilance, procurement, planning and policy, project implementation and monitoring, or e-governance.

Basic proficiency in a computerised office environment.

Senior Accounts Officer

Candidates must be officers from the Central Government in equivalent positions regularly in their parent cadre/department or have two years of regular service at Pay Matrix Level 9 under the 7th Central Pay Commission (Rs 53,100 - Rs 1,67,800), or five years of regular service at Pay Matrix Level 8 (Rs 47,600 - Rs 1,51,100).

Alternatively, candidates may be officers from State or Union Territory governments, PSUs, or autonomous organisations, holding regular posts in corresponding grades with the necessary experience.

Desirable:

Experience in finance, accounts, or budgeting.

Basic skills for operating in a computerised office environment.

Salary Structure

Deputy Director: Monthly salary ranges from Rs 67,700 to Rs 2,08,700, aligned with Level-11 of the 7th Pay Commission.

Senior Account Officer: Monthly salary ranges from Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500, as per Level-10 under the 7th Pay Commission.

Application Process

To apply for the UIDAI Recruitment 2023, candidates should download the application form from the official UIDAI website. Once completed, the form and required documents should be sent to:

Director (HR),

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI),

Regional Office, 6th Floor, East Block,

Swarna Jayanti Complex, Near Mathruvanam,

Ameerpet, Hyderabad-500038.

Selection Criteria

Selection will be based on candidates' prior experience. There is no requirement for a written test. For more details, refer to the UIDAI Recruitment 2024 notification on UIDAI's website.

Key Points

Preference may be given to officers in analogous positions within their current organisations.

Candidates are not permitted to withdraw their applications once submitted.

Only those from government departments on deputation are eligible; private-sector applicants are not considered.

Applicants should have a minimum of three years of remaining service as of the application deadline.

Terms Of Deputation



The deputation term is set for five years, though the parent organisation may allow a shorter period, with a minimum of three years.

Facilities For UIDAI Officers

UIDAI officers are eligible for medical benefits under the Medical Reimbursement Scheme. Alternatively, they may continue to use the medical benefits available in their parent organisation, provided there are no additional financial obligations for UIDAI. Officers covered by the Central Government Health Scheme in their current organization may retain those benefits.