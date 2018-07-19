UGC Directs Universities To Postpone Faculty Hiring

The Union Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday asked universities to postpone their teacher recruitment process till further order comes in the matter of faculty-recruitment mode pending in the Supreme Court. The Commission issued the order after receiving direction from the Central government, which, writing to it on Wednesday, had asked it to convey the order to universities.

"As you are aware, the SLPs have been filed by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and the UGC in the case ... in Supreme Court and same are slated for hearing tentatively on August 13, 2018. "Hence, it would be appropriate if UGC issues a direction to all the institutions to postpone the recruitment process, if it is already underway, till further orders," the government said in a letter addressed to the UGC Secretary.

Upholding the Allahabad High Court verdict, the apex court had in March this year stipulated to the institutions to consider department as a unit while hiring the faculty members, instead of university as a unit in the mode before the verdict. This led to a feeling of discontentment among a faction of teachers -- and consequently resulted in the filing of SLPs by the government-- who argued that department-wise recruitment will lead to undermining of chances of backward classes to get hired under reservation scheme.

The matter was due to be heard on July 20 but was postponed to August 13 without hearing.