UDHD, Jharkhand Announces Recruitment For Engineers On Contractual Basis

Urban Development and Housing Department (UDHD), Jharkhand has invited application from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Engineer on contractual basis. The contract period will be 3 years or till the regular appointment, whichever is earlier.There are total of 141 Junior Engineer vacancies. There are 93 vacancies in Civil, 23 in Electrical, and 25 in Mechanical departments. The last date to apply online is November 5, 2018.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed Diploma/ Graduation Degree in Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering from a recognised university/college.

The upper age limit is 35 years. Candidates should check the detailed advertisement for relaxation on upper age limit.

Application Process

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply online through UDHD website: http://udhd.jharkhand.gov.in/. The last date to apply is November 5, 2018. General/OBC candidates have to pay Rs. 2,000 through NEFT to account no. '708202010001816'. SC/ST candidates don't have to pay any fee.

Selection Process

After preliminary scrutiny, the shortlisted applicants shall be called for written examination by State Board of Technical Education (SBTE)/Technical University. Date, time and venue for the test will be intimated by the Directorate of Municipal Administration.

