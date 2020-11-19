UCIL Releases Admit Card For Recruitment Exam

UCIL will hold a recruitment test on December 6.

The Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has released the admit cards for the recruitment exam scheduled on December 6. The admit cards are available on the official website of the UCIL.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of online test. The test will be of 2 hours duration and will comprise 120 objective type questions from general knowledge/ awareness, reasoning, numerical ability and general English and professional knowledge (discipline related). The question paper will be bilingual: in English and Hindi languages.

"Each question will carry 1 mark and there is no penalty for wrong answer. No marks will be awarded for un-attempted questions," it has been mentioned in the job notice.

Using unfair means during the examination or impersonating or procuring impersonation by any person or misbehaving in the exam hall can lead to disqualification from the exam, as per the notice released by UCIL.

Candidates are not allowed to carry electronic devices such as mobile phone, micro phone or any other associated accessories, calculator, log tables, pager, digital diary, book/ notes to the exam hall.

