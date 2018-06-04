TSPSC, Telangana Recruitment 2018 For 2786 Posts: Apply Now

Vacancies are available for various posts under Group 4 services, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, Directorate of Economics and Statistics Subordinate Services Department, Revenue Department and Chief Commissioner Of Land Administration Department and Home Department.

Updated: June 04, 2018
New Delhi: 
Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has notified recruitment for 2786 posts. Vacancies are available for various posts under Group 4 services, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, Directorate of Economics and Statistics Subordinate Services Department, Revenue Department and Chief Commissioner Of Land Administration Department and Home Department. A total of 1521 posts are open for recruitment under Group 4 services. Online application can be submitted at the official website of the Commission at tspsc.gov.in.

Vacancy Details
  • UD/Senior Steno In Chief Commissioner of Land Administration Department: 13 posts
  • Senior Steno in Home Department: 6 posts
  • Village Revenue Officer: 700 posts
  • Mandal Planning and Statistical Officer /Assistant Statistical Officer: 474 posts
  • Junior Assistant (Personnel): 33 posts
  • Junior Assistant (Finance): 39 posts
  • Junior Steno, Revenue Department: 15 posts
  • Typist, Revenue Department: 292 posts
  • Junior Assistant, Revenue Department: 217 posts
  • Junior Assistant, Panchayat Raj: 53 posts
  • Typist, Panchayat Raj: 64 posts
  • Junior Assistant, Commercial Tax Department: 231 posts
  • Junior Assistant, Home Department: 335 posts
  • Junior Steno, Home Department: 22 posts
  • Typist, Home Department: 79 posts
  • Junior Assistant, I & CAD: 92 posts
  • Junior Steno, I & CAD: 9 posts
  • Typist, Disaster Response and Fire Services: 2 posts
  • Junior Steno, Disaster Response and Fire Services: 1 post
  • Junior Assistant, Telangana Vaidhya Vidhana Parishad: 59 posts
  • Junior Assistant, Director of Medical Education: 18 posts
  • Junior Assistant, Forest Department: 32 posts

