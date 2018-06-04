TSPSC, Telangana Recruitment 2018 For 2786 Posts: Apply Now Vacancies are available for various posts under Group 4 services, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, Directorate of Economics and Statistics Subordinate Services Department, Revenue Department and Chief Commissioner Of Land Administration Department and Home Department.

Vacancy Details UD/Senior Steno In Chief Commissioner of Land Administration Department: 13 posts

Senior Steno in Home Department: 6 posts

Village Revenue Officer: 700 posts

Mandal Planning and Statistical Officer /Assistant Statistical Officer: 474 posts

Junior Assistant (Personnel): 33 posts

Junior Assistant (Finance): 39 posts

Junior Steno, Revenue Department: 15 posts

Typist, Revenue Department: 292 posts

Junior Assistant, Revenue Department: 217 posts

Junior Assistant, Panchayat Raj: 53 posts

Typist, Panchayat Raj: 64 posts

Junior Assistant, Commercial Tax Department: 231 posts

Junior Assistant, Home Department: 335 posts

Junior Steno, Home Department: 22 posts

Typist, Home Department: 79 posts

Junior Assistant, I & CAD: 92 posts

Junior Steno, I & CAD: 9 posts

Typist, Disaster Response and Fire Services: 2 posts

Junior Steno, Disaster Response and Fire Services: 1 post

Junior Assistant, Telangana Vaidhya Vidhana Parishad: 59 posts

Junior Assistant, Director of Medical Education: 18 posts

Junior Assistant, Forest Department: 32 posts

Online application can be submitted at the official website of the Commission at tspsc.gov.in