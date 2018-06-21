TSPSC Forest Beat Officer Results Declared @ Tspsc.gov.in; Check Here

According to a TSPSC Forest Beat Officer recruitment notification, the candidate who are admitted for the verification of certificates are required to produce the original certificates along with one set of Photostat copies duly attested by Gazetted Officer, relating to age, qualifications etc. For more details in this regard, refer the latest TSPSC Forest Beat Officer notification published on the commission website.
As per the Notification, "The post of F.B.O is 100% reserved in Scheduled/Agency areas for local ST's only". In this regard the ST Candidates in Agency areas should produce local area certificate issued by the concerned Tahsildar/ Mandal Revenue Officer as a criteria for admitting local candidature.
The Schedule for Physical Test and Events of TSPSC Forest Beat Officer recruitment will start on July 2, 2018 onwards at concerned Local Dist., of the provisionally admitted candidates.
CommentsThe dates for verification of certificates will be announced later.
TSPSC Forest Beat Officer Results: Check here
Candidates who have appeared for TSPSC Forest Beat Officer written exam may check their results here:
TSPSC Forest Beat Officer results are also available on www.tspsc.gov.in. The candidates may check the results directly from the commission website also.
