Hyderabad Cops Take Care Of Crying Baby While Mother Takes Exam

A group of police constables in Hyderabad was seen taking care of a six-month-old while his mother was taking an exam. This is the second time in a week that Telangana policemen were seen babysitting as young mothers wrote their exams.

The baby boy's mother, who aspires to join the police force, had handed him over to her sister before she went inside the Telangana State Public Service Commission examination centre on Sunday.

Four policemen who were posted at the exam centre stepped in when the baby grew restless and cried as he waited for his mother outside the exam hall.

One of the policemen held the baby in his arms and another fed him milk in a bottle.

On October 1, a Telangana police constable took care of a four-month-old baby while its mother was writing the police constable exam in Mahbubnagar. The photo of head constable Mujib ur Rahman cuddling the baby won over the internet.

The 48-year-old was deployed at the examination centre at Boys Junior College in Mahbubnagar as part of the security arrangement for the police constable examination.

(With inputs from ANI)