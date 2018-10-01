TSLPRB Police Constable Exam 2018 Answer Key Expected Soon: How To Download

TSLPRB Police Constable Exam 2018 Over, Answer Key Soon

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) is expected to release the answer keys for Police Constable examination soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their answer keys on the board's official website tslprb.in. The board has not yet confirmed the date for the release of TSLPRB Police Constable Exam Answer Key.

TSLPRB Police Constable written test was conducted on September 30. The examination was conducted at 966 centres across the state.It is expected that the board will release the answer keys in the next three days.

More than 4 lakh candidates have appeared for the TS Police Constable Exam 2018. About 478567 candidates had applied to appear for the recruitment exam.

Through this recruitment 16,925 posts of Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT), Constable, Firemen and Warders in Telangana Police will be filled.

TSLPRB PC Exam Answer Key 2018: How to check?

Step 1: Go to the official website: www.tslprb.in.

Step 2: Click on the "TS Police Constable Answer Key 2018" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login id and password and submit.

Step 4: Choose your set of question paper and download the corresponding answer key.

The examination was of three hours duration and consisted of 200 marks. Candiadtes had to answer questions from English, Arithmetic, General Science, History of India, Indian culture, Indian National Movement, Indian Geography, Polity and Economy, Current events of national and international importance, Test of Reasoning / Mental Ability, and questions about the State of Telangana.

