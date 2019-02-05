TSLPRB Hall Tickets For PET, PMT Released

TSLPRB Hall Ticket for PET, PMT released at tslprb.in

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the revised admit cards for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the Sub Inspector (SI) and Constable posts. The admit cards are available for download on the official website and candidates will be able to download their admit cards till midnight on February 9, 2019.

TSLPRB PMT/PET Admit Card: How to download?

Step one: Go to official website for TSLPRB: www.tslprb.in.

Step two: Click on the Admit Card tab on the top of the page.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and download your admit card.

The link for TSLPRB hall ticket download may not respond immediately because of heavy traffic on the website. In such case, candidates are advised to visit the website again and try downloading the admit card again.

On the exam day, candidates have to carry the TSLPRB Admit Card / Intimation Letter, Print-Out of the Part-II Application, Self-Attested Photocopy of Community Certificate issued by Government of Telangana, Self-Attested Photocopy of Ex-Serviceman / No-Objection Certificate and Self-Attested Photocopy of Agency Area Certificate for Aboriginal ST Candidates issued by Government of Telangana.

The TSLPRB PET/PMT tests will be held from February 11.

"PMT / PET will be conducted at 3 Venues / Grounds in Hyderabad (for Hyderabad and erstwhile RR District Candidates) and at 1 Venue / Ground in each of the Headquarters of the other erstwhile Districts of Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Adilabad and Nizamabad," reads the job notice.

