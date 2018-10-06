TSLPRB Constable Answer Key Released @ tslprb.in, Check Now

TSLPRB constable answer key is available on the official website of the board, tslprb.in.

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board or TSLPRB has released the answer key for the Preliminary Written Tests conducted on September 30, 2018 from the recruitment of constables. The TSLPRB answer key can be accessed from the official website of the board, tslprb.in. The Board had released a Notification on May 31, 2018 for the direct Recruitment of 16,925 vacancies of SCT PC Civil and / or equivalent Posts. The TSLPRB recruitment exam was held in 966 examination centres located in 40 Places (almost all the important Cities and Towns) throughout the State from 10 am to 1 pm, on last Sunday.

Preliminary Key for the above Test is now made available on the official website: www.tslprb.in from October 5, 2018 afternoon onwards.

Candidates may submit Objections, if any, on TSLRB answer Key for each question individually, in the Web Template made available to them in their respective accounts latest by 5 pm on October 8, 2018, by uploading any supporting Documents / Material in pdf / jpeg format, as attachments.

"It is once again cautioned that every individual (question) Objection, has to be submitted separately, by mentioning the details in the above Proforma. Objections with insufficient information will not be considered. No manual representations will be entertained in this regard," said a statement from TSLPRB.

TSLPRB PC Exam Answer Key 2018: How to check?

The candidates may follow these steps to check their TSLPRB answer key from the official website:

Step 1: Go to the official website: www.tslprb.in.

Step 2: Click on the "PWT Preliminary Key " link on the homepage.

Step 3: Check the keys from the next page open.

