TS SET 2019 Notification Released, Application Process Starts; Details Here

Osmania University has invited applications from eligible candidates to appear for the Telangana State- State Eligibility Test or TS SET 2019. According to the TS SET 2019 notification, the tests will be conducted on July 5, 6 and 8, 2019. More details on TS SET can be found on the official websites affiliated with TS SET, www.telanganaset.org, www.osmania.ac.in. Online application form is available from March 27, 2019 and the hall tickets for July examinations will be released in June.

Before submission of the TS SET 2019 online application form, the candidate should go through the official notification carefully.

TS SET is being held by Osmania University on behalf of Telangana State Government for determining the eligibility of Telangana Students for the Eligibility for Assistant Professor and Lecturers in Telangana Universities and Colleges.

TS-SET examination will be conducted in General Studies and 29 subjects in CBT mode in 10 centres spread over across the State.

The Eligibility for Assistant Professor will depend on the performance of the candidate in both the papers of SET in aggregate. The candidates who qualify the Test for eligibility for Assistant Professor will be governed by the rules and regulations for recruitment of Assistant Professor of the concerned Universities/Colleges/State Governments, as the case may be.

The result of the TS-SET will be made available on the website: www.telanganaset.org as and when it is declared. The candidate will not be individually intimated about their result.

TS SET 2019 notification: Important dates

TS SET 2019 notification date: March 23, 2019

Commencement of submission of TS SET online applications on: March 27, 2019

Last date for submission of online applications without late fee: April 26, 2019

Last date for submission with late fee of rs. 1500/- + registration fee: May 4, 2019

Last date for submission with late fee of rs. 2000/- + registration fee: May 14, 2019

Last date for submission with late fee of rs. 3000/- + registration fee: May 24, 2019

Download of TS SET 2019 hall tickets: June 25, 2019

Dates of TS SET 2019 examination: July 5, 6and 8, 2019

