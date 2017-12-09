Tripura Trying To Save Jobs Of 10,323 Teachers: Education Minister

Tripura Education Minister Tapan Chakraborty said the government is trying to save jobs of 10,323 teachers, facing termination after Dec 31, as per a Supreme Court verdict. A division bench of the Tripura High Court comprising Chief Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Swapan Chandra Das in May, 2014 had passed the verdict of terminating 10,323 teachers due to faulty appointment system. The Supreme Court had upheld the High Court judgement in March, 2017. A delegation of the 'All Tripura 10,323 teachers Association' met the education minister yesterday demanding job security."We have told the teachers that we are earnestly trying to save their jobs," Chakraborty told reporters. The state government has filed a special petition in the Supreme Court, which is likely to come up for hearing, on December 11, he said.The state government will stand by the teachers, he said."We have full faith on the state government that it would stand by our side to protect our jobs," the spokesperson of the association, Jakir Hossain, said.Around 50,000 people are in tension as their bread earners are facing livelihood problems, another leader of the association, Uttam Kumar Dey, said.