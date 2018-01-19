TNSET 2018: Apply Now @ Tnsetexam2018mtwu.in, Check Details Here Mother Teresa Women's University, a State university of Government of Tamil Nadu will organise the Tamil Nadu State Eligibility Test (TNSET) 2018 for determining the eligibility of Assistant Professor in Tamil Nadu Universities and Colleges.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT TNSET 2018: Apply Now @ Tnsetexam2018mtwu.in, Check Details Here



The registration process for TNSET 2018 has started on December 18, 2017 onwards and according to the officials no physical application would be entertained by the University.



The last date for submitting the TNSET 2018 online application is February 09, 2018. The result of the TNSET-2018 examination will also be made available in the site tnsetexam2018mtwu.in, when it is declared. The candidate will not be individually intimated about their result.



The Candidates applying Online for TNSET-2018 EXAM should have the following readily available for Entering/Uploading to submit Application:



1. The Mobile No. that will be provided for registering - Ensure you have it in hand to receive OTP.

Once the Mobile No. given is registered, it can not be changed. Please do not use any other's Mobile No.

2. Valid Email ID must be provided mandatorily.

3. Scanned image of Passport size photograph in JPG format of minimum 4kb to 40 kb. The dimension of the photograph should be 3.5 cm (width) x 4.5 cm (height).

4. Scanned image of Signature in JPG format of minimum 4kb to 30 kb. The dimension of the signature should be 3.5 cm (width) x 1.5 cm (height).

5. Your Income Certificate in PDF format of less than 1024 KB.(Not applicable to Candidate 'Under General' Category).

6. Not in service candidate or Appearing/Appeared (Students) candidate belonging to OBC Non Creamy Layer applying for TNSET2018 Exam may optionally upload the copy of the income certificate of his/her parent or supporting guardian as the case may be. If such a certificate is not uploaded, the candidate will be provisionally admitted to write the exam subject to fulfilling other eligibility conditions. In case the candidate ultimately qualifies for certification, shall produce such income certificate at the time of verification of documents. Failure to produce produce such income certificate, the candidate will not be issued with State Eligibility Test Certificate.

7. Your Community Certificate in PDF format of less than 1024 KB.(Not applicable to Candidate 'Under General' Category).

8. If the Candidate is of Person With Disability, Disability Certificate in PDF format of less than 1024 KB.

9. Details of Online Payment such as Credit / Debit Card / Net Banking.

10. Aadhaar Card No. (optional) if available.



Click here for more



Mother Teresa Women's University, a State university of Government of Tamil Nadu will organise the Tamil Nadu State Eligibility Test (TNSET) 2018 for determining the eligibility of Assistant Professor in Tamil Nadu Universities and Colleges. According to the official notification, Mother Teresa Women's University will conduct TNSET-2018 examinations in the month of March 2018 for 26 subjects at 11 selected Nodal Centres of Examination spread across the State. For that purpose, the University has authorized specifically to host the site tnsetexam2018mtwu.in enabling the prospective candidates to submit their application online and pay the fee.The registration process for TNSET 2018 has started on December 18, 2017 onwards and according to the officials no physical application would be entertained by the University.The last date for submitting the TNSET 2018 online application is February 09, 2018. The result of the TNSET-2018 examination will also be made available in the site tnsetexam2018mtwu.in, when it is declared. The candidate will not be individually intimated about their result.The Candidates applying Online for TNSET-2018 EXAM should have the following readily available for Entering/Uploading to submit Application: 1. The Mobile No. that will be provided for registering - Ensure you have it in hand to receive OTP.Once the Mobile No. given is registered, it can not be changed. Please do not use any other's Mobile No.2. Valid Email ID must be provided mandatorily.3. Scanned image of Passport size photograph in JPG format of minimum 4kb to 40 kb. The dimension of the photograph should be 3.5 cm (width) x 4.5 cm (height).4. Scanned image of Signature in JPG format of minimum 4kb to 30 kb. The dimension of the signature should be 3.5 cm (width) x 1.5 cm (height).5. Your Income Certificate in PDF format of less than 1024 KB.(Not applicable to Candidate 'Under General' Category).6. Not in service candidate or Appearing/Appeared (Students) candidate belonging to OBC Non Creamy Layer applying for TNSET2018 Exam may optionally upload the copy of the income certificate of his/her parent or supporting guardian as the case may be. If such a certificate is not uploaded, the candidate will be provisionally admitted to write the exam subject to fulfilling other eligibility conditions. In case the candidate ultimately qualifies for certification, shall produce such income certificate at the time of verification of documents. Failure to produce produce such income certificate, the candidate will not be issued with State Eligibility Test Certificate.7. Your Community Certificate in PDF format of less than 1024 KB.(Not applicable to Candidate 'Under General' Category).8. If the Candidate is of Person With Disability, Disability Certificate in PDF format of less than 1024 KB.9. Details of Online Payment such as Credit / Debit Card / Net Banking.10. Aadhaar Card No. (optional) if available.Click here for more Jobs News