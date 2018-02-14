TNPSC To Recruit Diploma Candidates For Motor Vehicle Inspector Posts

Applicants should note that, 'no maximum age limit shall mean that the applicants should not have completed 58 years of age either on the date of notification or at the time of selection/ appointment to the post.'
Candidates with Diploma in Automobile Engineering or Mechanical Engineering awarded by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Tamil Nadu having work experience of not less than a year are eligible to apply. Applicants must also have valid driving licence (for Motor Cycle, Heavy Goods Vehicles and Heavy Passenger Motor Vehicles) and experience in driving Heavy Transport Vehicles for a Period of not less than six months after obtaining the licence.
Applicant must also have adequate knowledge in Tamil.
The exam will comprise of two papers (paper 1: Mechanical Engineering and Automobile Engineering; Paper 2: General Studies). The exam will be held in two shifts (10.00 am to 1.00 pm and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm). The total marks for paper 1 and paper 2 is 300 marks and 200 marks, respectively. The Questions in Paper 1 will be set in English only and Paper 2 will be set in both English and Tamil.
