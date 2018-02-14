TNPSC To Recruit Diploma Candidates For Motor Vehicle Inspector Posts A total of 113 vacancies have been notified by TNPSC. Online application can be submitted till 13 March 2018.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT TNPSC Recruitment 2018 For 113 MVI Posts New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced recruitment for Motor Vehicle Inspector posts under Tamil Nadu Transport Subordinate Service. A total of 113 vacancies have been notified by the Commission. Online application can be submitted till 13 March 2018. TNPSC will conduct examination for the posts on 10 June 2018 in two shifts. While the minimum age limit for candidates is 21 years, there's no upper age limit for candidates belonging to SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BCs, BCMs categories including Destitute Widows of all castes. For other candidates the upper age limit is 32 years.



Applicants should note that, 'no maximum age limit shall mean that the applicants should not have completed 58 years of age either on the date of notification or at the time of selection/ appointment to the post.'



Candidates with Diploma in Automobile Engineering or Mechanical Engineering awarded by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Tamil Nadu having work experience of not less than a year are eligible to apply. Applicants must also have valid driving licence (for Motor Cycle, Heavy Goods Vehicles and Heavy Passenger Motor Vehicles) and experience in driving Heavy Transport Vehicles for a Period of not less than six months after obtaining the licence.



Applicant must also have adequate knowledge in Tamil.



The exam will comprise of two papers (paper 1: Mechanical Engineering and Automobile Engineering; Paper 2: General Studies). The exam will be held in two shifts (10.00 am to 1.00 pm and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm). The total marks for paper 1 and paper 2 is 300 marks and 200 marks, respectively. The Questions in Paper 1 will be set in English only and Paper 2 will be set in both English and Tamil.



Interview and scrutiny of records will carry a total of 70 marks.



