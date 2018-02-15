TNPSC Recruitment 2018: Apply For 113 Motor Vehicle Inspector, Grade II Posts Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released notification for recruitment of Motor Vehicle Inspector, Grade II. The application process will end on March 13, 2018.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT TNPSC Recruitment 2018: Apply For 113 Motor Vehicle Inspector Posts New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released notification for recruitment of Motor Vehicle Inspector, Grade II. The application process will end on March 13, 2018. There are a total of 113 vacancies. The selection will be done on the basis of candidate's performance in a written test which will be conducted on June 10, 2018. In addition to applying online, candidates would also need to submit attested copies of their documents with print out of online application form.





Important Dates



Last date for submission of online application form: March 13, 2018

Last date for payment of Examination Fee through bank (State Bank of India or Indian Bank): March 15, 2018

Last date to submit attested copies of documents along with print out of online application form: March 25, 2018



Eligibility Criteria The candidate should have passed SSLC or any other equivalent examination.

The candidate should also either have a diploma in Automobile Engineering or a diploma in Mechanical Engineering.

The lower age limit is 21 years and upper age limit is 32 years. For SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BCs, BCMs and Destitute Widows of all castes there is no upper age limit.

Application Process



Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply for the recruitment on the official website (www.tnpscexams.in). Candidates will have to pay one time registration fee of Rs. 150 and examination fee or Rs. 150 which should be submitted at the time of online application. Candidate should remember that the fee for one time registration is separate from examination fee.





