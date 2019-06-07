Tamil Nadu Group 4 Services Exam Notification Soon

TNPSC Group 4 Notification Date Update

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is expected to release the official notification for the group 4 services exam this month, as per its annual exam calender. The Commission had released the annual exam calendar for the current year in December 2018. The Combined Civil Services exam is held for selection to group 4 posts like Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Field Surveyor, etc. in in the Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service and Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service.

In the last group 4 recruitment exam, a total of 9351 vacancies were notified for the years 2015-2016, 2016-2017 and 2017-2018. The written exam was held in February and the results came in July. Reportedly, more than 20 lakh candidates had registered for the TNPSC group 4 exam last time, out of which 16 lakh took the exam.

Class 10th pass and 10+2 pass are the minimum educational qualification required for the TNPSC group 4 jobs (based on the notification released in 2017).

As per reports, the Commission will release the Group 4 exam notification on June 14.

