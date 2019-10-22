Tamil Nadu Civil Judge Exam In November

Candidates who qualify this exam would have to take another exam in March 2020.

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) would conduct the Civil Judge recruitment exam on November 24. The exam would be a part of the selection process for filling up 176 vacancies under the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service. Candidates who qualify this exam would have to take another exam in March 2020.

The exam scheduled to be held in November will be a single paper containing 100 multiple choice questions based on the syllabus mentioned in the job notification. The paper will be set in English and Tamil. Candidates have to score minimum 40 marks (30 marks for SC, SC-A, ST category and 35 marks for MBC, DC, BC (OBCM), BCM) to qualify the exam and be eligible for the main exam.

After the job was notified in September this year a group of law graduates moved the Madras High Court opposing the eligibility. The lawyers submitted that their applications were not accepted online though they fulfilled all criteria, as their provisional certificates were issued on a date prior to September 9, 2016. The notification made it clear that candidates applying for the post must have obtained the law degree within a period of three years prior to the date of the notification.

The Commission has been directed by the Madras High Court to open the online window immediately for the petitioners. It said candidates applying for the post would have to satisfy the other criteria in the notification, including that of minimum and maximum age, without any relaxation.

The bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Vineet Kothari and Justice C Saravanan has asked the TNPSC to process online applications within the existing deadline.

