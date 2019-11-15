Tamil Nadu Forest Watcher Exam Result Announced

TNFUSRC Forest Watcher exam result released on official website

Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee (TNFUSRC) has released the result for the online exam conducted for recruitment of Forest Watchers. The provisional shortlist of candidates called for certificate verification, physical standards verification, and endurance test is available on the department's official website. Candidates are being called for the post-exam process in the ratio of 1:3. The merit list has been prepared on the basis of normalized scores of the candidates.

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department conducted online exam for the post of Forest Watcher from October 4 to October 6, 2019. After the exam, preliminary answer keys were published and objections were invited on the same. The final answer keys were published on October 25 and November 1, 2019.

TNFUSRC has released the shortlist separately for 465 posts and for 99 posts which are earmarked for Scheduled Tribe Youths from 18 specified districts.

TNFUSRC Forest Watcher Result For 465 Posts

TNFUSRC Forest Watcher Result For 99 Posts

The certificate verification and physical standard verification process will be held in two batches on November 24 and November 25 respectively.

The Endurance Test will be held on November 26. TNFUSRC will release the final selection list by the end of November.

Shortlisted candidates can check details on certificate verification, physical standards, and endurance test from the official recruitment advertisement.

