TN Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2023: 2,345 Vacancies Available, Application Deadline December 1

TN Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2023: The deadline for submission of the application form is December 1.

The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Societies is currently accepting applications for various positions, including clerk, assistant, junior assistant, supervisor, and cashier, across 38 cooperative societies in the state. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 2,345 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official websites of the TN District Recruitment Bureau (DRB) corresponding to each cooperative bank. The deadline for submission of the application form is December 1.

Notably, the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Bank Society in Chennai is also seeking applications for 132 assistants and clerks posts within the Chennai Cooperative Institution in Chennai district.

Details of vacancies in various district cooperative societies in Tamil Nadu:

Salem Co-operative Societies: 140

Chennai Co-operative Societies: 132

Ram Nadu Co-operative Societies: 112

Cooperative Societies of Coimbatore: 110

Trichy Co-operative Societies: 99

Thanjavur Co-operative Societies: 90

Nilgiri Co-operative Societies: 88

Tirupur Co-operative Societies: 81

Namakkal Co-operative Societies: 77

Thiruvannamalai Co-operative Societies: 76

Madurai Co-operative Societies: 75

Cuddalore Co-operative Societies: 75

Tiruvarur Co-operative Societies: 75

Thiruvallur Co-operative Societies: 74

Erode Co-operative Societies: 73

Chengalpattu Co-operative Societies: 73

Dindigul Co-operative Societies: 67

Tuticorin Co-operative Societies: 65

Tirunelveli Co-operative Societies: 65

Pudukottai Co-operative Societies: 60

Krishnagiri Co-operative Societies: 58

Honey Cooperatives: 48

Tirupattur Co-operative Societies: 48

Villupuram Co-operative Societies: 47

Virudhunagar Co-operative Societies: 45

Kanchipuram Co-operative Societies: 43

South Asian Co-operative Societies: 41

Vellore Co-operative Societies: 40

Karur Co-operative Societies: 37

Kalakurichi Co-operative Societies: 35

Kanyakumari Co-operative Societies: 35

Ranipet Co-operative Societies: 33

Sivaganga Co-operative Societies: 28

Ariyalur Co-operative Societies: 28

Dharmapuri Cooperatives: 28

Mayiladuthurai Co-operative Societies: 26

Perambalur Co-operative Societies: 10

Nagapattinam Co-operative Societies: 8

TN Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of the District Recruitment Bureau 2023, Cooperative Department at drbchn.in.

Click on the "Assistant in Cooperative Institutions" link on the homepage.

After clicking, you will be redirected to a new page.

Enter all the required details, including personal information and educational qualifications.

Upload the necessary documents and photographs.

Complete the process by paying the application fee.

Check all the information before submitting and download the application form.

Application fee

Candidates in the unreserved category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 250 during registration. However, candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Widow, or other specified categories are exempt from paying the application fee.